Boehner: US tax-hike blame on Obama if he ignores Republican plan
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Boehner: US tax-hike blame on Obama if he ignores Republican plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will be responsible for taxes rising on Americans if he does not “get serious” about a balanced deficit reduction plan or demand Senate passage of a Republican bill to prevent tax increases on all income below $1 million, House Speaker John Boehner charged on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow the House will pass legislation to make permanent tax relief for nearly every American,” Boehner said in a short on-camera statement. “Then the president will have a decision to make. He can call on the Senate Democrats to pass that bill, or he can be responsible for the largest tax increase in American history.”

