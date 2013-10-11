FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Boehner speak by phone, agree to keep talking -Boehner spokesman
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 8:19 PM / 4 years ago

Obama, Boehner speak by phone, agree to keep talking -Boehner spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner spoke by telephone on Friday afternoon and agreed to continue talks aimed at extending the U.S. debt limit and reopening the federal government, a Boehner spokesman said.

“The president and the speaker spoke by telephone a few minutes ago. They agreed that we should all keep talking,” Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said in a statement.

He added that his office would not be providing further details or information on the talks.

