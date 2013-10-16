Boehner: U.S. House Republicans will not block Senate fiscal plan

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner said on Wednesday that his chamber will not block the Senate plan to end the government shutdown and raise the federal debt.

In a brief statement, Boehner said his Republican lawmakers would continue the fight against President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul and for fiscal responsibility.

“But,” Boehner added, “blocking the bipartisan agreement reached today by members of the Senate will not be a tactic for us.”