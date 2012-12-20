FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says will keep working with Obama on 'fiscal cliff'
December 20, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Boehner says will keep working with Obama on 'fiscal cliff'

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that he expects to keep working with President Barack Obama to try to avert the year-end “fiscal cliff” after House Republicans pass an alternative plan for a tax hike on millionaires.

“The country faces challenges, and the president and I, in our respective roles, have a responsibility to work together to get them a result. And I expect that we’ll continue to work together,” Boehner told a news conference at the Capitol.

