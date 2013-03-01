Boehner says unwilling to talk about raising U.S. revenues

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner ruled out tax increases as a way to address the nation’s deficit after talks with President Barack Obama on budget cuts set to take effect later on Friday.

“The discussion about revenue, in my view is over. It’s about taking on the spending problem,” Boehner said in a short statement to reporters after leaving a White House meeting.

Obama is slated to give a statement on the talks at 11:35 a.m. EST (1635 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.