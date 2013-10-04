FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner won't rely on Democrats to pass U.S. debt limit hike -lawmaker
October 4, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner won't rely on Democrats to pass U.S. debt limit hike -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told Republicans in the House of Representatives on Friday that he will not rely on Democratic votes to pass a “clean” debt ceiling increase without spending cuts, lawmakers said.

Boehner, in a meeting with House Republicans, denied media reports that he intended to bring such a “clean” debt ceiling bill to the House floor, said Representative Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia.

“He told us that was inaccurate and that he was going to stay strong and work with us to find a solution and that was the key to success,” Capito told Reuters after the meeting.

