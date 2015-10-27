U.S. House to vote Wednesday on budget deal-Boehner

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A two-year budget deal negotiated by the White House and U.S. congressional leaders will be rushed to the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers try to pass controversial measures before House Speaker John Boehner retires on Friday.

According to a news release from his office, Boehner told his rank-and-file in a private meeting early on Tuesday that the House would vote on Wednesday on the budget deal, which would raise military and domestic spending for the next two years.