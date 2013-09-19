FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republicans have votes for U.S. govt funding, Obamacare measure -Boehner
September 19, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Republicans have votes for U.S. govt funding, Obamacare measure -Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was confident that majority Republicans in the chamber would pass a stop-gap U.S. funding measure on Friday that denies money for “Obamacare” health insurance reforms.

At a news conference on Thursday, Boehner also said Republicans had “no interest” in defaulting on U.S. debt in the looming debate over raising the U.S. debt limit.

“We will deliver a big victory in the House tomorrow and then this fight will move over to the Senate where it belongs. I expect my Senate colleagues to be up for the battle,” Boehner said.

