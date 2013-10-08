FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama phones Boehner, repeats he won't negotiate -Boehner aide
October 8, 2013

Obama phones Boehner, repeats he won't negotiate -Boehner aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday about the government shutdown and a looming deadline to raise the debt ceiling, and restated his position that he would not negotiate, said a spokesman for Boehner, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The president called the Speaker again today to reiterate that he won’t negotiate on a government funding bill or debt limit increase,” said Brendan Buck, a Boehner spokesman, noting the call took place around 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT)

