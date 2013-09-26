FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Boehner tries to herd U.S. Republicans to avert shutdown
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 2:18 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Boehner tries to herd U.S. Republicans to avert shutdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects lawmaker in third paragraph to Representative Pete Sessions instead of Senator Jeff Sessions)

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday urged his unruly caucus to show flexibility over a measure to keep the government open when funding runs out in less than a week, a fellow Republican said.

Republican Representative Mo Brooks, a member of the caucus, said Boehner “told us to be flexible” during a meeting on Thursday morning.

Separately, Republican Representative Pete Sessions said there would be no shutdown or government default.

The looming deadline for the government to hit the debt ceiling and government funding measures are complicated by Republican attempts to use the bills to gut President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, known as “Obamacare.”

The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the Republican-led House was set for tough fights over the next few days. (Reporting By Richard Cowan, Thomas Ferraro and Kim Dixon; Editing by Xavier Briand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.