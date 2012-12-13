Boehner plans to leave Washington amid 'fiscal cliff' stalemate

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner plans to go home to Ohio on Friday, his office said, in a sign that there is no deal in sight to avert the looming “fiscal cliff.”

Spokesman Michael Steel added, however, that should President Barack Obama decide he needs to talk or meet with Boehner again, “Ohio has both cell phone service and airports - so ... it won’t be a problem.”

Steel said Boehner - the top Republican in Congress - will likely return to Washington on Monday when the House completes a three-day recess.