Boehner: no long-term US debt hike without Senate budget action

WILLIAMSBURG, Va, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Friday there should be no long-term increase in the federal debt limit until the Senate passes a budget, and House Republicans will try to force the Senate into action to cut spending.

“We are going to pursue strategies that will obligate the Senate to finally join the House in confronting the government’s spending problem. The principle is simple: no budget, no pay,” Boehner said in excerpts of his closing remarks to a Republican House retreat.

The Senate has not passed a formal budget resolution in nearly four years, as Congress has relied largely on stop-gap funding measures to keep government agencies and programs running.