FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House approves Ryan budget, defining Republican fiscal vision
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

U.S. House approves Ryan budget, defining Republican fiscal vision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a budget blueprint marked by deep spending cuts to social programs that defines Republicans’ positions on new fiscal battles this year and the 2014 congressional elections.

The plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, approved on a largely party-line 221-207 vote, relies heavily on Republicans’ hopes to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care reform law. It will be matched by a Democratic-focused budget resolution expected to be passed by the Senate that seeks $1 trillion in new tax revenues and $100 billion in new infrastructure spending while offering modest cuts to health care spending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.