Canada's Flaherty optimistic U.S. crisis will end soon
October 10, 2013 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Flaherty optimistic U.S. crisis will end soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty on Thursday expressed confidence the U.S. crisis would end soon, saying the American administration was starting to realize the partial shutdown of government was hurting the global economy.

“I think a lot of progress has been made ... things are much more positive today than they were yesterday,” he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. from Washington, in particular citing a new Republican plan that would avert a looming U.S. default.

“I think there is a realization of the consequences of an American default and that the Americans are coming together on that,” he said.

