Cantor: US House Republicans have votes for tax, spending 'Plan B'
December 20, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Cantor: US House Republicans have votes for tax, spending 'Plan B'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Thursday that House Republicans will have enough votes to pass their “Plan B” alternative package of tax increases on income above $1 million coupled with spending cuts.

Cantor told a news conference that the vote shows “concrete action” to deal with looming year-end “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts. He added that Republicans intend to stay in Washington after the vote to keep working on a fiscal cliff solution.

