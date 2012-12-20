Cantor: US House Republicans have votes for tax, spending 'Plan B'

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Thursday that House Republicans will have enough votes to pass their “Plan B” alternative package of tax increases on income above $1 million coupled with spending cuts.

Cantor told a news conference that the vote shows “concrete action” to deal with looming year-end “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts. He added that Republicans intend to stay in Washington after the vote to keep working on a fiscal cliff solution.