CORRECTED-Cantor: no decision when US House will vote on fiscal cliff bill
January 1, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Cantor: no decision when US House will vote on fiscal cliff bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrected to drop reference to Cantor emerging from Boehner office)

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday no decision has been made on when his chamber will vote on the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” bill.

“We have not made a decision yet,” House Republican Leader Eric Cantor told Reuters at the U.S. Capitol. Cantor said such a decision would be made soon, however. It could come as early as later in the day.

The House was to reconvene at noon EST/1700 GMT.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
