Cantor says he doesn't back US Senate-passed 'fiscal cliff' bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Eric Cantor, the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday he does not support the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” bill, further raising questions about how Congress will address automatic spending cuts and tax increases that began to take effect just after midnight.

Cantor expressed his unhappiness with the measure to reporters as he left a closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans. It remains unclear when the House will consider the Senate bill and what if any changes it will seek.