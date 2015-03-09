FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBO revises U.S. fiscal year 2015 deficit slightly higher
March 9, 2015

CBO revises U.S. fiscal year 2015 deficit slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Monday revised its U.S. budget deficit estimate for fiscal 2015 to $486 billion from a previous estimate in January of $468 billion due to higher estimates of spending on federal benefits program.

But the CBO lowered its forecast of cumulative deficits through fiscal 2025 by about $436 billion from its previous estimate in January, to a total of $7.209 trillion. The cumulative decline comes partly due to lower estimated costs for health insurance subsidies under the 2010 Affordable Care Act. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
