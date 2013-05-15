FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. makes first move to buy time under debt ceiling
May 15, 2013

U.S. makes first move to buy time under debt ceiling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday said it was taking the first in a potential series of emergency cash measures to allow the government to keep paying the nation’s bills once a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling lapses this weekend.

To preserve its borrowing capacity, the Treasury Department said it will suspend issuance of state and local government series securities -- known as “slugs” -- beginning on Friday at noon.

Slugs are low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to invest proceeds from municipal bond sales.

