#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges 'yes' vote on debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday it was urging members of the Senate and House of Representatives to vote “yes” on a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling and end a federal government shutdown.

“The consequences to the U.S. economy and the American business community of a default are too extreme to be allowed to occur,” Bruce Josten, the powerful business group’s senior lobbyist, said in a statement explaining its position.

The Chamber also said default will not contribute to an environment in Congress that would rein in spending, and said a default would exacerbate long-term debt, deficit and spending issues.

