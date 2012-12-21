FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US House adjourns until after Christmas with no "fiscal cliff" vote
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

US House adjourns until after Christmas with no "fiscal cliff" vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will adjourn until after Christmas, Republican Representative Peter Roskam said on Thursday, after Republican leaders conceded they could not gather enough Republican votes to pass their tax bill designed to avert the “fiscal cliff.”

Roskam said “tomorrow is another day” when asked if he was disappointed by the setback. House Speaker John Boehner had pushed a “Plan B” that would have raised taxes on families with net incomes over $1 million annually while extending other tax breaks. The White House had threatened to veto it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.