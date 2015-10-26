FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Congress negotiators near deal on budget, debt limit -source
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Congress negotiators near deal on budget, debt limit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic negotiators in the U.S. Congress and the Obama administration are close to agreeing on proposals to raise Washington’s borrowing authority and fund government programs over the long term, according to a House of Representatives source.

While details remain to be worked out, the potential deal would provide funding for government agencies over a two-year period. Higher spending on military and domestic programs would be offset with savings elsewhere, according to the source, who asked not to be identified.

U.S. borrowing authority would extend into 2017, the source said without specifying how far into that year.

Any deal would have to be approved by the full House and Senate before being submitted to President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.