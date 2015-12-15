FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate's McConnell says spending deal at hand; Reid hedges
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell says spending deal at hand; Reid hedges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that negotiators are working to file a deal for a $1.15 trillion spending bill on Tuesday, with important progress having been made on both spending and tax legislation. But McConnell’s Democratic counterpart said energy provisions were still outstanding.

McConnell made his comments on the Senate floor. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid immediately afterwards told the Senate the only major outstanding issue in negotiations between the parties was the Republican insistence on lifting the U.S. ban on crude oil exports.

“At this point, the only major outstanding issue is Republicans’ insistence on raising the export ban on crude oil. We’ve made very clear to Republicans that if they want this ... there must be included in this policies to reduce our carbon emissions and encourage renewable energy,” Reid said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

