FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate leader: House must act first on government spending bill
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 6:48 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate leader: House must act first on government spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that legislation to keep the federal government operating beyond Sept. 30 must be passed in the House of Representatives before the Senate would consider a measure.

“It’s up to the House. We’re waiting for them to act. Until they act, we’re going to do nothing,” said Reid, the Senate’s top Democrat.

Republicans in the House are fighting among themselves over how to pass a bill to fund the government in the next fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1 and whether to attach a measure to either kill or delay the new national healthcare law known as “Obamacare” that they oppose.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.