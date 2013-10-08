Japan officials have not held emergency call with U.S. on budget-source

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese government official shrugged off a newspaper report on Tuesday suggesting Japanese officials had held emergency telephone conference calls with U.S. Treasury officials over the debt deadlock in Washington.

The official, who declined to be identified, said no conference calls had been held to “single out this issue”. However, Japanese and U.S. Treasury officials have discussed the U.S. budget standoff as part of their regular contact.

Quoting unidentified sources, the Nikkei newspaper earlier reported that Japanese officials had held several emergency telephone conferences with U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.