FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan officials have not held emergency call with U.S. on budget-source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Japan officials have not held emergency call with U.S. on budget-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese government official shrugged off a newspaper report on Tuesday suggesting Japanese officials had held emergency telephone conference calls with U.S. Treasury officials over the debt deadlock in Washington.

The official, who declined to be identified, said no conference calls had been held to “single out this issue”. However, Japanese and U.S. Treasury officials have discussed the U.S. budget standoff as part of their regular contact.

Quoting unidentified sources, the Nikkei newspaper earlier reported that Japanese officials had held several emergency telephone conferences with U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.