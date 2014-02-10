FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senator Cruz: Debt limit rise should be tied to budget cuts
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senator Cruz: Debt limit rise should be tied to budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Tea Party favorite who is influential with some House of Representatives conservatives, said on Monday it would be “irresponsible” for Congress to grant President Barack Obama a debt limit increase without also insisting on spending cuts.

Cruz, who spoke to reporters after remarks at the Heritage Foundation think tank, said he hoped House Republicans would not “go down that road” of agreeing to an increase in the government’s borrowing authority without demanding measures to rein in long-term deficits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.