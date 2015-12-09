FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. short-term government funding bill to last until Dec. 16
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. short-term government funding bill to last until Dec. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House appropriators introduced a short-term funding bill on Wednesday to keep the U.S. government running for an additional five days this month until Dec. 16 while lawmakers work on a longer-term funding measure, the Appropriations Committee said.

The House will vote on the stopgap bill on Friday, a House leadership aide said earlier. U.S. lawmakers are negotiating a $1.15 trillion funding bill to pay for government operations through September, but they have been unable to agree on all the details, with the Dec. 11 deadline looming.

“While progress is being made on negotiations for a full-year omnibus appropriations bill, it is clear that more time is needed to complete the package. This short-term funding resolution will keep the lights on in government and maintain current operations for a few days so Congress can complete and pass an agreement,” Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.