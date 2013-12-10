FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lawmakers Ryan, Murray reach two-year budget deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 10:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. lawmakers Ryan, Murray reach two-year budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Budget negotiators in the U.S. Congress have reached a two-year agreement aimed at avoiding a government shutdown on Jan. 15 and setting federal government spending levels through Oct. 1, 2015.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Representative Paul Ryan scheduled a news conference for 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT) to announce the details of the deal they worked out.

“I‘m happy we’re going to avoid raising taxes, going to stay within the budget caps and in addition, have some deficit reduction,” said Senator Rob Portman, who is a member of a larger congressional budget panel. “And I‘m pleased we’re going to avoid a government shutdown.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.