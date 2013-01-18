FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House to consider 3-month debt limit extension next week- Rep. Cantor
January 18, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. House to consider 3-month debt limit extension next week- Rep. Cantor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will consider a bill next week to extend the debt limit by three months in order to force the Senate to pass a budget, Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Friday.

“Next week, we will authorize a three-month temporary debt limit increase to give the Senate and House time to pass a budget,” Cantor said in an emailed statement.

“If the Senate or House fails to pass a budget in that time, members of Congress will not be paid by the American people for failing to do their job. No budget, no pay,” he said on the last day of a House Republican retreat in Williamsburg.

