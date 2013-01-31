FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Extension of U.S. debt limit wins final congressional approval
January 31, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

Extension of U.S. debt limit wins final congressional approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final Congressional approval to a bill allowing the government to borrow money beyond its record $16.4 trillion record debt limit, clearing the way for President Barack Obama to sign it into law.

The Democratic-led Senate passed the bill, 64-34, a week after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved it, 285-144.

The measure is designed to postpone for at least a few months another big showdown in a sharply divided Washington on spending cuts and tax hikes.

