U.S. Treasury may reduce auction sizes in the future

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it may decide to reduce the size of future note and bond auctions, depending on the government’s fiscal situation.

Treasury also agreed on a structure for its planned floating-rate note issue, basing it on the weekly high rate of 13-week Treasury bill auctions. The final rule on the notes should be issued in the coming months, and the first auction should happen either in the last quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2014.

Deputy Assistant Secretary James Clark said Treasury was considering issuing $10 billion to $15 billion in floating-rate notes each month, according to minutes of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee also published on Wednesday.

Tax receipts so far this year have been higher than expected, while tax refunds were lower than in previous years, according to the committee’s minutes.

“(But) members concluded that it was more prudent to wait and better understand the increase in receipts before making a decision to adjust financing,” the minutes said. Members of the committee decided that adjusting bill issuance could help manage funding needs for now.

Therefore, Treasury said it would stick with similar auction sizes as in previous quarters, with $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year bonds. The auctions together will raise about $12.4 billion in new cash, officials said.

Treasury declined to give a precise estimate for when the government will run out of borrowing room after the suspension of the debt limit expires on May 19. Officials said it will begin emergency measures immediately if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling.