RPT-U.S. to exhaust borrowing capacity by Oct. 17 -Lew

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand.

The fresh estimate came in a letter to congressional leaders in which Lew urged them to move swiftly to raise the nation’s $16.7 trillion debt limit.

“If the government should ultimately become unable to pay all of its bills, the results could be catastrophic,” Lew said.