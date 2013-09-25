FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. to exhaust borrowing capacity by Oct. 17 -Lew
September 25, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-U.S. to exhaust borrowing capacity by Oct. 17 -Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand.

The fresh estimate came in a letter to congressional leaders in which Lew urged them to move swiftly to raise the nation’s $16.7 trillion debt limit.

“If the government should ultimately become unable to pay all of its bills, the results could be catastrophic,” Lew said.

