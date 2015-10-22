U.S. Treasury postpones debt auction due to borrowing limit

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it was postponing a debt auction scheduled for next week until after the country’s politicians agree to raise a limit on federal borrowing.

The Treasury Department said in a statement it would not hold an auction of 2-year notes originally scheduled for Oct. 27.

“Due to debt ceiling constraints, there is a risk that Treasury would not be able to settle the 2-year note on Monday, November 2,” Treasury said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)