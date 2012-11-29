White House: US debt ceiling should be raised without drama

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that raising the U.S. debt ceiling should not be tied in a political way to spending cuts that Republicans are seeking as part of a deal to solve U.S. fiscal problems.

“Asking ... that a political price be paid in order for Congress to do its job to ensure that the United States of America pays its bills and does not default for the first time in its history is deeply irresponsible,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing.

Carney said the debt ceiling should be raised soon and without drama.