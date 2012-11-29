Year-end US fiscal deal must include debt limit hike-Reid

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - An increase in the U.S. debt limit must be part of any deal to resolve the looming “fiscal cliff” of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.

Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, told reporters after meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner that President Barack Obama won’t sign any agreement that does not contain a debt limit hike. The Treasury is expected to reach its statutory borrowing limit around year-end, but could avoid default through emergency cash-management measures for several more weeks.