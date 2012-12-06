U.S. Senate to vote on giving Obama debt limit power

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on legislation that would give President Barack Obama power to raise the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority without congressional approval, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said.

Democrats who control the Senate say they think they have the 51 votes needed to pass the measure but are unsure if Senate Republicans will erect procedural roadblocks requiring 60 votes to clear. Democrats hold the chamber 53-47.