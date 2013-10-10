U.S. House Republicans weigh debt limit hike without add-ons - source

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are weighing a short-term debt limit increase with no added policy changes, such as deficit-reduction requirements, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the initiative gained steam after the Heritage Foundation began pushing for this kind of straight-forward debt limit increase, albeit a short-term one, that Democrats have been insisting upon.

If such a bill moves forward in the House it would represent a major shift in position.