FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury says suspends pension fund payments to stay under debt limit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury says suspends pension fund payments to stay under debt limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it suspended investments into a federal employee retirement fund to ensure that it can stay under the $16.7 trillion federal debt limit.

The move will provide $160 billion in additional borrowing capacity, the largest of the so-called extraordinary measures that the Treasury has at its disposal to ensure that the limit is not breached. In total, the measures provide about $260 billion in borrowing capacity.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, in a letter to the U.S. Congress distributed at the Treasury, said the Government Securities Investment Fund, or G-Fund, will be made whole once the debt limit is increased.

A senior Treasury official declined to provide a new estimate for how much time Congress has before it must act to raise the limit. Previously, the Treasury had said it could continue to pay U.S. obligations without an increase until some time after the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.