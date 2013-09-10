FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican leader links health reform delay to U.S. debt increase
September 10, 2013

Republican leader links health reform delay to U.S. debt increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - House Majority Leader Eric Cantor will seek to tie an increase in the federal debt limit to a one-year delay in the implementation of President Barack Obama’s health care reform law, Republican leadership aides said on Tuesday.

Cantor told House Republicans that delaying all or parts of “Obamacare” would be a key goal for the party in the looming October debate over the debt limit. A House vote later this week on a stop-gap government funding measure will seek to deny funds to the health care law, but Republican conservatives say that measure will likely prove ineffective.

