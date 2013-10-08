FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. default would likely cause recession or "worse" -IMF
October 8, 2013 / 1:44 PM / in 4 years

U.S. default would likely cause recession or "worse" -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A default by the United States would like lead to a recession “or even worse,” the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said a failure to lift the nation’s debt ceiling would lead to dramatic cuts in government spending and “probably ... a lot of financial turmoil.”

“I think what could be said is if there was a problem lifting the debt ceiling, it could well be that what is now a recovery would turn into a recession or even worse,” Blanchard said.

