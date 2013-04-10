FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon looking to shrink size of civilian workforce- Hagel
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Pentagon looking to shrink size of civilian workforce- Hagel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Pentagon plans to reduce the size of its civilian workforce over the next five years as part of an effort to cut costs by $34 billion over the next five years, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the Pentagon’s $526.6 billion budget for the 2014 fiscal year, Hagel said the department would restructure the nearly 800,000 member civilian workforce to “meet key needs with fewer personnel.”

Hagel said the budget also would include $2.4 billion to begin a long-term process of closing bases and reducing infrastructure starting in 2015. Congress would have to approve any such move and dismissed a similar request last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.