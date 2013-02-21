FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2013

Pentagon buyers authorized to discuss budget cuts with industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s top weapons buyer on Thursday authorized Defense Department purchasers and program managers to begin talking to industry partners about plans for implementing $46 billion in budget cuts on March 1 and the impact it may have on business.

The directions from Frank Kendall, under secretary of defense for acquisition, were the first time Pentagon contracting and acquisitions personnel have been authorized to consult with their industry counterparts about the upcoming spending cuts, known as sequestration.

