Pentagon delays furlough decision while analyzing U.S. funding bill
March 21, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Pentagon delays furlough decision while analyzing U.S. funding bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Pentagon has decided to delay for two weeks a decision on how much of its 800,000-strong civilian workforce will be put on unpaid leave as a result of $46 billion in additional budget cuts this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Robbins said the decision was delayed for two weeks to give the Defense Department time to analyze the impact of a 2013 fiscal year funding measure approved by Congress that is now before President Barack Obama.

