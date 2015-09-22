U.S. Senate Democrats block defense spending bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Democrats blocked the fiscal 2016 defense spending bill in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, amid a fierce fight with Republicans over tax and spending policy days before a potential Oct. 1 government shutdown.

As voting continued, the vote was 53-41, largely along party lines with Republicans voting yes and Democrats no. It meant the appropriations measure failed to achieve the 60-vote majority needed to advance to final passage. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)