Sweeping defense authorization bill advances in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to limit debate on a $612 billion defense authorization bill, clearing the way for a vote on passage, although the measure’s future is clouded by a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over government spending policy.

The White House has said President Barack Obama would veto the bill if it is passed in Congress because of the “irresponsible” way it boosts military spending.

The House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act last week.