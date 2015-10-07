Senate approves defense bill despite Obama veto threat

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate approved legislation on Wednesday that would allow the military to avoid mandatory spending cuts, setting up a likely veto from President Barack Obama, who is pushing for a broader budget deal.

The $612 billion defense-policy bill gathered enough support to clear the Senate, as voting continued. The House of Representatives has already approved the measure.

Republicans are not expected to muster the two-thirds vote that would be needed to override Obama’s veto. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan)