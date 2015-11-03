FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Congress to consider new version of sweeping defense policy bill
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Congress to consider new version of sweeping defense policy bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds references to Guantanamo, timing of House vote; paragraphs 3-7)

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. House and Senate Armed Services Committees said on Tuesday a version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a sweeping defense policy bill, would go before Congress this week, with $5 billion of cuts reflecting a budget deal passed last week.

The adjustments to the $600 billion measure affect more than 100 programs, the committee’s Republican and Democratic leaders said in a statement.

However, there is no change to language related to the controversial military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, where the United States detains terrorism suspects from around the world. The bill contains strict limits on transfers from the detention center that could prevent President Barack Obama from keeping his promise to close it.

Obama vetoed the NDAA last month because of the way it used war funds to let the Department of Defense avoid mandatory spending cuts, and because of the Guantanamo restrictions.

The spending concerns were addressed in the two-year budget deal Obama signed into law on Monday, which also lifted the threat of a default on government debt through the end of his presidency.

But the White House has not yet said whether Obama would veto the new version of the defense policy bill over the Guantanamo language, if it is passed in Congress. Lawmakers had been expected to sustain Obama’s veto of the earlier version of the bill, but it is not clear whether they would back a veto mainly over Guantanamo.

The House’s Republican leaders placed the bill on the suspension calendar, which means it will need a two-thirds majority to pass. They did this to show they have enough votes to override another potential veto.

The House is expected to vote on the bill by Thursday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.