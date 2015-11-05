U.S. Senate Democrats block defense spending bill

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Democrats blocked the fiscal 2016 defense appropriations bill for a third time in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, amid a broader fight with Republicans over tax and spending policy.

The vote was 51-44 for the bill, short of the 60 votes required under Senate rules to move ahead.

Democrats have vowed to block all appropriations bills as part of their effort to get Republicans to reach a broader omnibus spending agreement, saying they worry Republicans will use appropriations measures to back out of a two-year budget deal that President Barack Obama signed into law this week.