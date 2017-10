WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit this year will be $203 billion lower than previously estimated, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday, citing rising tax revenues and higher contributions from government-run mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The CBO, updating forecasts made in February, said it now forecasts a $642 billion deficit for fiscal 2013 compared with a previous estimate of $845 billion.