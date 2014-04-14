FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CBO estimates slightly lower deficits as health subsidies fall
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. CBO estimates slightly lower deficits as health subsidies fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. budget deficits over the next decade will be $286 billion less than previously estimated, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday, attributing much of the decline to lower estimates of subsidy costs under President Barack Obama’s health insurance reform law.

The non-partisan CBO, in revisions to its annual budget estimates, said the fiscal 2014 deficit would fall to $492 billion from $514 billion estimated in February.

Congressional budget office forecasts fy 2014 u.s. Deficit at $492 bln vs previous estimate of $514 bln issued in february Cbo estimates u.s. Deficits, based on current laws, will fall to $469 bln in fy 2015, then gradually start to rise, reaching $1 trillion in 2023 and 2024 Cbo says deficit reductions from february forecasts are due to lower estimated outlays for health insurance subsidies, discretionary programs and interest payments (Reporting By David Lawder)

